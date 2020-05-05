Add These Pulitzer Prize Winning Books To Your Reading List

If you needed an excuse to read this definitive biography on Sontag, here it is: it just won a Pulitzer. No writer is as associated with the American twentieth century as Sontag, and this biography not only tracks her mythologized and misunderstood life, but also delves deeply into the work upon which her reputation was ultimately based on. It’s the first book based on the writer’s restricted archives, and on access to people who have never before spoken about Sontag, including Annie Leibovitz.