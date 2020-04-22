On Earth Day and beyond, it’s important to support the brands and businesses doing everything they can to make our world a better place. PUMA’s dedication to sustainability runs deep—its 10FOR20 initiative seeks to address any outstanding environmental and social issues in its supply chain by the end of this year. As a part of that ongoing commitment, PUMA partnered with First Mile: a network that supports micro-economies and local entrepreneurs while helping to prevent waste from reaching landfills and the ocean. Just in time for Earth Day, PUMA is rolling out some brand new styles and colorways as part of the PUMA x FIRST MILE collection.

Here's how the partnership works: First Mile collectors source plastic bottles from underdeveloped communities in Haiti, Honduras, and Taiwan to trade at local plastic collection centers. From there, each bottle collected is sorted, cleaned, shredded, recycled into yarn, then knitted or woven into fabric to ultimately become apparel, footwear, and accessories from brands around the world.

The PUMA x FIRST MILE collection supports this initiative, helping to create sustainable jobs and positive social impact that’s rooted in human connection and a shared desire for a less wasteful world. Shop the full collection—featuring sneakers and activewear made using First Mile’s yarn recycled from plastic bottles—or check out some of the highlights below for your Earth Day (and wardrobe) inspiration.

LQDCELL Shatter Trail Women’s Training Shoes From the PUMA x FIRST MILE collection. The PUMA x FIRST MILE LQDCELL Shatter Trail features PUMA’s evolved CELL technology for better stabilization and cushioning in the midsole. Add in the lightweight layer of PROFOAM for extra comfort, plus an internal heel counter for extra support, and this sneaker—available in two neutral colorways—is purpose and performance-driven. Buy on PUMA $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Erupt Trail Men’s Running Shoes From the PUMA x FIRST MILE collection. Using outdoor design language, the trail-ready PUMA x FIRST MILE ERUPT sneaker features HYBRID Foam—a combination of two of PUMA's most innovative technologies—for cushioning and responsiveness, and outdoor tooling for extra traction. And in the spirit of keeping the world wild, you’ll be representing our feline friends with its cat-inspired silhouette. Buy on PUMA $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Women's Anorak From the PUMA x FIRST MILE collection. The PUMA x FIRST MILE Anorak is all about the details. The hooded jacket uses yarn made from 12 recycled plastic bottles, and is branded with subtle graphics that nod to its sustainable backstory. With a hood, an adjustable waist, and available in three bold color palettes, it’s a jacket you can feel good in, and feel good about. Buy on PUMA $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Men's 2-in-1 Training Pants From the PUMA x FIRST MILE collection. The PUMA x FIRST MILE 2-in-1 Training Pants sit at the intersection of function and performance, giving you options for any season. Yarn made from 14 recycled plastic bottles paired with windCELL technology helps protect you from the elements. But the best part? The pants transform into shorts in a simple zip, and include an interchangeable pocket that can be moved from leg to leg—letting you make a big statement, and an even bigger impact on waste reduction. Buy on PUMA $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Running Waist Bag From the PUMA x FIRST MILE collection. With two zip compartments and an adjustable waist strap, the PUMA x FIRST MILE Waist Bag is built to help you go the distance as you hit the ground running. (For even more space, the PUMA x FIRST Mile Running Backpack features a roomy main compartment with a front zip pocket, and adjustable straps for the shoulders and the side pockets.) The matching street-style designs make a perfect duo to get you and your running partner through that first mile, and beyond. Buy on PUMA $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shop the Full Look

With a brand new set of colorways and styles to choose from, check out the entire collection and shop today to get the full look from PUMA x FIRST MILE.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.