Get A Discount on Your Discount With an Extra 30% Off All Sale Styles From PUMA

If you didn’t get your athleisure fix during PUMA’s Private Sale, maybe this will entice you. Right now, you can get an extra 30% off all PUMA sale styles when you use the code FOMO19 at checkout. But fear not! There’s plenty to choose from in this sale that will get your engine goin’.

Just in time for the sale, PUMA added a ton of newly marked-down styles into the mix like the HYBRID NX Daylight Men’s Running Shoes, which is on sale for $42 (originally $90). These unique running sneakers feature a fully knitted upper with a sock-like structure for ultimate foot comfort. The midsole is a combination of the brand’s most innovative foams, IGNITE and NRGY, to give you lightweight cushioning where it matters most. Or try the Prowl Alt Sweet Women’s Training Shoes, which are classic enough to wear in your everyday life, not just hitting the pavement. They’re down to $24 (originally $65) and have a knitted upper, cushioned foot bed, and a lightweight IMEVA midsole. Plus, the rubber sole gives you the traction you need when you’re hard at work. There’s so much to choose from in the sale section, and with the extra discount, you can add a ton of new styles to your workout routine. | Shop at PUMA >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.