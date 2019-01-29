Purse Straps In Bold Patterns Will Help Refresh Any Bag You Own

Growing up, I was always impressed watching my mother switch out her purses as the seasons changed. I swear, she never carried the same bag for more than a couple months before swapping, unlike my penchant for wearing a bag throughout the entire year without a switch.

What I found most endearing was that it made old bags new again, by never keeping them part of a daily routine for too long. But, as someone who doesn’t have many everyday bags, this just wasn’t doable. When “news” broke that interchangeable purse straps were becoming a trend, I had found my answer. The (non-runway designer) strap that started it all, a $140 chevron guitar-inspired piece from Salt, can take any bag from boring to statement-making, but there are so many options out there.

Black & White

If you want something statement-making, but aren’t the biggest fan of bright colors, opt for a black and white patterned strap. This Marc Jacobs graffiti strap will liven up any bag with it’s splotches of white, while this one from Amazon mimics the chevron pattern of the Salt strap, but slims the width down a bit.

Multicolored

Multicolored straps can look a bit arts and crafts, but these are chic and well-defined. From Amazon, you can get an all over geometrically-printed piece that kind of looks like the view from a kaleidoscope. Or, just get a pop of color with this one that’s mostly black and white with a punch of red.

Animal Print and Floral

Something bold and bright, like an animal print or floral design, can make even the most boring bag look like a million bucks. This simple snakeskin one from & Other Stories has a pop of red to keep things interesting. Or go for a floral appliqué from Rebecca Minkoff to offset any unadorned bag.

