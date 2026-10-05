RUSSIAN RAGE Putin Humiliated as Thousands Rebel Against Him The Russian president faces mounting problems at home and abroad. Contributor/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has faced a rare show of dissent from his own people, with police cracking down on a protest by Russians calling for his demise.

The Russian dictator finds himself increasingly cornered by his war in Ukraine, which not only poses a direct threat to his life but is also frustrating the oligarch class and everyday Russians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia’s Kremlin-friendly Communist Party held a rally in the capital, Moscow, over the weekend, where people were heard chanting against United Russia and “the tsar”—a reference to Putin.

Telegram

Around 60 demonstrators were arrested, according to the party, with posts circulating on Telegram channels showing officers entering the crowd and grabbing people amid chaotic scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party said that the arrests happened as the rally was coming to an end.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Some 2,000 people are thought to have joined the march, including members of the opposition Yabloko party, which opposes Putin and the United Russia party which supports him. Yabloko is the only party officially against the war in Ukraine.

Public protests against Putin are extremely rare and are often met with immediate crackdowns from the police.

Among the chants, demonstrators reportedly called for “Freedom for political prisoners,” “Freedom for Dmitry Morozov,” “For fair elections,” and “Down with the Tsar,” according to the Telegram channel Ostorozhno Novosti.

Russia's communist Party supports the war in Ukraine. Seen here, a rally in Moscow in May. Anastasia Barashkova/REUTERS

Activist Dmitry Morozov was arrested last week in the aftermath of Russia’s state Duma elections.

Law enforcement is reported by Pravda to have busted into the crowd and started making arrests after chants against Putin began to ring out.

The newspaper said witnesses reported that 26 of the arrested were from the Communist Party, with a further 30 from Yabloko.

The Communist Party said it was working to get those arrested released, the Associated Press reported. It said that most of those detained were young people.

Russia's Communist Party toes a careful line with the Kremlin. MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

The rally marked the anniversary of Russia’s 1993 constitutional crisis, when the country’s parliament clashed with its president, Boris Yeltsin.

On its 33rd anniversary, the mood in Russia is increasingly bleak. Russians have been subjected to regular strikes on their energy and logistics infrastructure by Ukraine, which has grown increasingly offensive over the summer.

The onslaught has caused huge lines for gas, crippled e-commerce systems, and left towering smoke columns over many of Russia’s cities.

Play Video

Putin was appointed by Yeltsin in 1999 and has ruled the country for more than a quarter of a century.

The Communist Party has maintained a careful relationship with Putin, not clashing with the 73-year-old while maintaining its position as an opposition party.

On the key issue of the war in Ukraine, the party supports the government.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register