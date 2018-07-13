Putin Shows Trump ‘Pee Tape’ in ‘Our Cartoon President’ Season 2 Premiere

The Stephen Colbert-produced Our Cartoon President returns for its second season this Sunday night on Showtime—with one hell of a lead-in from Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America? And we have the opening scene.

Before the real Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin sit down for their one-on-one summit in Helsinki next Tuesday, their cartoon counterparts come face-to-face in this exclusive clip that was completed late enough to work in a few jokes about Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump begins the meeting by trying to get Putin to sign a statement declaring them “best friends”—just as the real Trump once fantasized in a 2013 tweet. But before they get to that, Putin wants to “catch up” with some “state secrets.”

“Things have been good, a lot of TV, a lot of locking up babies,” Trump tells Putin. “Here’s my new Supreme Court justice, his name is Brett, isn’t that weird?” he adds, getting a little ahead of himself and holding up Kavanaugh’s photo on his phone.

As for what Putin’s been up to lately: “Oh, you know, just trying to get world leaders to incriminate themselves.”

“What would you do if someone like Robert Mueller was investigating you?” Trump asks at one point. When Putin says he would “obviously have him killed,” Trump replies, “Wow. Well, we’re not there yet, but it seems like we’re getting there.”

After that, they watch the “pee tape” together and Trump says, “Oh my god, this is so embarrassing. Help yourself to all of Ukraine, because I ain’t doing nothing.”

By the end of the meeting, Trump has driven Putin to the brink of insanity and totally sold out the United States in the process. It’s funny because it seems pretty plausible.