Putin's Real Goal Is Kneecapping American Democracy

In Russia and abroad, the Kremlin’s state media are waging info-warfare designed to undermine former Vice President Joe Biden while boosting Senator Bernie Sanders—and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

But Donald Trump is the intended beneficiary of the Kremlin campaign, and the ultimate goal is not to elect Sanders, much less Gabbard, despite militant messaging on their behalf. It’s to discredit the democratic process as a whole. And that’s where the English-language Russian state media take the lead.

For example, RT (formerly Russia Today) praised Gabbard (D-HI) for staying in the race—while demeaning Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for sticking around in spite of low ratings—and described the whole electoral process as “a rigged game.”