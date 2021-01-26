Putin Says He Doesn’t Know Anything about the Billion-Dollar Palace Russia Built Him

President Vladimir Putin has consistently refused to use the name of the recently jailed democracy activist Alexei Navalny, referring to him as a “blogger” or, after his Novichok poisoning and evacuation to Germany, as the “Berlin patient.” Putin even said at his annual press conference in December that the unnamed man was not important enough to warrant being killed. Yet Putin acknowledged on Monday in a virtual meeting with university students that he took time out of his work schedule to watch excerpts from Navalny’s explosive video “Putin’s Palace: A History of the Greatest Bribe,” which documents the construction of one of the world’s most lavish vacation retreats.

It was effectively the first time Putin has acknowledged the importance of Navalny, whose YouTube video has gripped Russia and generated almost 90 million views worldwide.

Unlike the glowing portraits of Putin that are produced regularly by government-controlled Russian television, Putin is presented here as a villainous thief. In Navalny’s words: “Putin is a madman, who is obsessed with money and luxury and literally ready to destroy the country and kill for the sake of his chests of gold.”