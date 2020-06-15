Putin’s White Supremacist Pals Gloat at ‘Black Terror’ in U.S.

While the world is being rocked by mass protests against racism and police brutality, in Russia the situation is viewed through a starkly different lens. Far from being concerned with the rights of minorities, Russian experts, pundits and government officials worry in appalling language about the fate of white people—and obsess over Donald J. Trump’s declining chances of re-election.

The evolution from measured observation to commentary verging on white supremacist schadenfreude was very quick in coming.

At the beginning of the month, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was widely quoted by Russian and Chinese state media calling the unrest in America "a real American tragedy." Appearing on the Russian state TV show The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev on June 2 via video stream, Zakharova sternly emphasized that “no one is gloating about this.”