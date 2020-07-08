QAnon-Curious House Candidate Gave Her Customers Diarrhea

In 2017, a Colorado restaurant’s tainted pork sliders poisoned dozens of attendees at a local rodeo, who came down with symptoms ranging from nausea to bloody diarrhea. Now the restaurant’s proprietor is running for Congress on her small-business-owner credentials.

Lauren Boebert, who bested a five-term Republican incumbent in an upset primary win last week, has drawn national attention for her support for the outlandish, entirely contrived “QAnon” conspiracy theory. But her pitch to voters has focused more on her business experience in Rifle, Colorado.

“She is the founder, owner, and operator of Shooters Grill, a restaurant that earned national notoriety for staff that proudly open carry as they serve their customers,” Boebert’s campaign website proudly states. Shooters has earned attention over the years due to its wait staff, who carry holstered sidearms as they serve customers.