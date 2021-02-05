The Qanon Rep Isn’t Owning the Libs. She’s Leading the GOP’s Space-Laser Suicide March.

As millions in this country struggled with the economic realities of life under the pandemic, as schoolchildren and their parents fell into social isolation-related depression together, as women dropped out of the workforce because what we’re asking of them is simply impossible, as minimum wage “essential workers” pondered paying for health care with memories of condescending evening applause, as the number of “deaths by despair” climbed, as the number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 sped toward the half million mark, the US House of Representatives on Thursday voted to kick a woman who used to film herself yelling at the parents of kids who died during school shootings off of the committee on education.

The vote was mostly along party lines, with just 11 of 208 Republicans joining every Democrat to relieve freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments. One hundred and ninety seven Republicans went on the record supporting one of the most repulsive people to serve in congress in my lifetime (and that includes prolific child molester Dennis Hastert and prolific sexual abuse ignorer Jim Jordan).

It’s a shame, too, because while Greene’s theatrics may be raising her own profile by putting her sassy masks on the news a lot, they’re doing so at the expense of her own constituents. What do they get when their representative has no power? Nothing. Not even liberal tears. The libs have not been owned. The libs are in charge. Greene isn’t living rent-free in Democrats’ heads. Greene’s theatrics are paying their rent. And yet, Republicans stood behind Greene. This is the hill they’re going to be space-lasered to death on. This is their platform: We stand with the crazy assholes.