QAnon’s Home 8kun Is Imploding—and Q has Gone SIlent

For regulars on the internet forum 8kun, Election Day was supposed to be a revelation. President Donald Trump would win in a landslide, maybe sweeping all 50 states, in a glorious victory foretold by 8kun’s most famous user: the anonymous personality known as Q.

Instead, Trump lost, Q has gone silent, and one of 8kun’s main administrators has quit.

8kun, a shady forum previously known as 8chan, has survived challenges in the past. The site went dark when it lost support from internet services companies in 2019 after three alleged mass shooters used the site to advertise their massacres. But now 8kun appears to be facing a more existential threat as the QAnon conspiracy theory flounders, the forum’s top talent jumps ship, and prominent users float conspiracy theories about corrupt dealings behind the scenes at 8kun.