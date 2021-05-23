Queen and Prince Charles Feel ‘Deeply Upset’ and ‘Wretched’ Over Prince Harry’s Criticism

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

The queen is “deeply upset” over Harry’s royal accusations

Prince Harry’s diatribes against the royal family over the parenting skills of Prince Charles and the queen and Duke of Edinburgh—and much else—have rather unsurprisingly “deeply upset” the monarch, according to a royal source talking to the Mail on Sunday. “Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up, the source said. “It has been a very upsetting time.”