Queen Camilla’s Doctor Allegedly Murdered by Husband

A doctor who treated the British royal family and was a mother of three was allegedly murdered by her husband while hosting a children’s sleepover.

Hannah Cain, 45, known professionally as Dr. Hannah Terry, was found dead at her $1 million home in Dersingham, Norfolk, on Sunday, with blunt force trauma to her head, local police said.

Witley and Milford Surgery mourned Hannah Cain's death on Facebook. Witley and Milford Surgery, Facebook

Her husband, Mark Cain, 45, appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was charged with her murder.

Prosecutors told the court that the ambulance service contacted police at 2:25 a.m. Sunday, reporting that a man with a “stab wound from a suspected robbery” had called them.

“Hannah Cain was found in an upstairs bedroom not breathing and not conscious,“ prosecutor Jacqui Hanlon told the court.

A preliminary autopsy found blunt force trauma to her head and an injury that may have been caused by compression of the neck.

Police were called to a house in Fern Hill around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday. Sawyer, Natalie/West Norfolk Police, Facebook

The Cain children were also in the house at the time, along with friends who were staying over for a sleepover.

Officials have not released a motive for the crime.

Hannah Cain was a general practitioner who treated senior members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla.

The king and queen have been informed of her death, the Daily Mail reports.

“She was just a lovely human being with three gorgeous young children,” one neighbor said of Hannah.

Another neighbor described the area as “the sort of place where if you forget to lock your car and leave it out all night nothing will happen to it.”

Clinical administrator Julie-Ann Rayner, who worked with Hannah for years, mourned her death.

“She was an amazing doctor and an amazing person, really wonderful, really warm-hearted, she really cared about her family,” Rayner told The Sun.

Mark Cain, Hannah Cain, and two of their children. Mark Cain, Facebook

“It’s incredibly sad what’s happened, everybody’s completely shocked.”

Grimston Medical Centre, where Hannah Cain worked, told patients, “We are sorry to let patients know that Grimston Medical Centre is temporarily closed due to extremely difficult circumstances affecting our practice team.”

Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team said they are still in the early stages of investigating the exact circumstances of the death.