The Queen Counts the Cost of a Second ‘Annus Horribilis.’ The Royal Family Needs to Change to Prevent More.

FUTURE SHOCK

From Prince Andrew’s brutal downfall to Harry and Meghan’s difficulties, the Queen is surveying a second year from hell—and perhaps asking how the royals can prevent any more.

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos Getty

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

The Queen is famously inscrutable, but earlier this week—when all the attention was on what turned out to be Princess Anne’s non-diss of President Trump—your eyes may have also flicked to Her Majesty

There she was, aged 93, being stiffly polite to someone whom she and her flunkies know to be one of the most divisive world leaders (well, she's done that before—lots), and then her daughter wasn’t stepping forward as she should to keep the guest procession line moving. The Queen tried to chivvy things along; her expression less warm than an inner tut of “when will this infernal evening end?”

    Tim Teeman

    Senior Editor and Writer

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.