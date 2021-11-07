Queen Elizabeth Feels Fine, and Wants the World to Know It

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Queen is photographed, plans family Christmas

There is no better royal PR operator than the queen. She doesn’t speak candidly in public. She controls the flow of information, and screw anyone else’s expectations of what should and should be divulged when she feels ill (as recently). And now, more than once, the paparazzi have somehow managed to snap her out and about to show, even if she might be resting for two weeks as ordered by her doctors, she is not totally laid up.