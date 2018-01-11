Queen Elizabeth Fires the Bra Supplier Rigby & Peller After Exposing Royal Secrets

Queen Elizabeth’s official lingerie supplier Rigby & Peller was stripped of its royal warrant—a special seal for companies who supply the royal household—after Her Majesty’s “official corsetiere” spilled the secrets of their private fittings in a tell-all book.

June Kenton, whose company held the royal warrant for 57 years, broke the sacred bond of trust in her literary work Storm in a D-Cup.

Kenton held the royal position since 1982 and she shared decades of secrets in the book, describing the shabby basement entrance to Buckingham Palace, fittings with Princess Diana, and how she measured up a half-dressed queen in front of the corgis.

The palace has refused to comment, however it is widely believed that Kenton has been relieved of her sacred duties after revealing private details about H.M. and the royal family.

In one newspaper article, she implied that a fitting for the 91-year-old took place in front of her pet dogs.

She also made reference to Princess Diana, saying she gave her posters showing models in lingerie and swimwear for Princes William and Harry to display in their rooms at Eton College.

Kenton also claimed the Queen Mother once told her that she “pretended to listen” to Princess Margaret’s choice of hats when her milliner came for fittings but that “once she has gone, I order what I want.”

Russell Tanguay, director of warrants at the Royal Warrant Holders Association, confirmed to the Daily Express that Rigby & Peller, whose flagship store is near Harrods in Knightsbridge, had lost its warrant “in the middle of last year.”

Kenton bought Rigby & Peller with her husband for £20,000 in 1982 and transformed the company into a leading retailer before selling her stake for £8million in 2011.

She even stayed on the firm’s board to fit the queen’s bras after Belgian company Van de Velde took over the company, which was awarded the royal warrant under its previous owners in 1960.