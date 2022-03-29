Queen Elizabeth Will Attend Prince Philip Memorial Service, Despite Health Issues

Queen Elizabeth will attend today’s memorial service for her late husband, despite reported mobility issues.

There had been fears that the 96-year-old monarch, whose health has deteriorated since Philip's death last June, would be too unwell to join her family at the service at Westminster Abbey. But Buckingham Palace confirmed this morning—barely an hour before the service was due to begin—that the queen would be attending in what will be her first public appearance since Feb. 5.

Westminster Abbey is where the young Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip of Greece, as they were then titled, married on Nov. 20, 1947. It was also due to host his funeral, which was held instead at Windsor Castle because of the pandemic—with a masked Elizabeth sitting alone on a bench to comply with government coronavirus restrictions.