Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Day Intruder Was Reportedly Armed With Crossbow

Uninvited

The latest on the intruder who broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas morning suggests that a 19-year old armed with a crossbow used a rope ladder to hop the spiked fence that separates the private grounds of Windsor Castle from the public land of Windsor Great Park at about 8:30am. The man is understood to now be in custody.