Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Day Intruder Was Reportedly Armed With Crossbow

‘TERRIFYING’

Plus, why the queen paid tribute in her Christmas Day speech to Prince Philip, and also Prince Charles, William, Camilla and Kate—but not a word about Harry, Meghan, or Andrew.

Tom Sykes

Royalist Correspondent

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images

Uninvited

The latest on the intruder who broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas morning suggests that a 19-year old armed with a crossbow used a rope ladder to hop the spiked fence that separates the private grounds of Windsor Castle from the public land of Windsor Great Park at about 8:30am. The man is understood to now be in custody.