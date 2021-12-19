Queen’s Christmas Plans in Disarray as Omicron Sweeps U.K.

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Royal Christmas walkabout ‘canceled’: report

The queen is mulling canceling the traditional royal family Christmas Day walkabout for fear it could become a COVID super-spreader event, the Mirror reports. On the 25th, the royals usually choreograph a walk to and from Sandringham estate and the church. The plan is for them to still do that—though with no well-wishing public in attendance.