Queen’s First Cousin Allegedly Charged $70,000 for Access to Putin

‘SLIGHTLY DISCREET’

Prince Michael of Kent becomes the latest royal to reportedly trade off the family name, Harry will come to the unveiling of Diana’s statue, and happy 40th birthday, Zara Tindall!

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen’s first cousin reportedly boasts about closeness with Putin—and a sweet deal

Prince Michael of Kent has been reportedly trading on both his royal status and his access to President Putin. In an investigation published today by the U.K. Sunday Times, Prince Michael and his adviser boasted to undercover reporters of his connections to Putin and the “Putinistas” around him at the Kremlin.