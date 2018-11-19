Queen’s Guards Arrested After Fight in Fast Food Joint

Five Coldstream Guards, the ancient British army regiment dedicated to the personal protection of the queen, have been arrested after a drunken fight broke out in a fast food shop just yards from Windsor Castle.

The fracas took place in the early hours of Friday morning while Her Majesty was in residence.

It was not clear what triggered the scrap in the early hours of Friday morning at Ramsey’s Grill, but The Sun reports on rumors that the fight kicked off after the guards witnessed other patrons of the establishment being abused.

The 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards, nicknamed the ‘Lilywhites,’ were formed during the English Civil War.

It is the oldest regiment of the British army—and one of the most celebrated for its role as the personal protection force of the monarch.

The Coldstream guards perform many key ceremonial duties. The regiment greeted President Donald Trump when he visited Windsor Castle to meet the queen in July.

A source told The Sun: “The five lads were on the smash. They left a pub and on the way home went to a kebab house where there was an altercation with these blokes.”

The kebab shop’s owner Sam Al-Hassan, 40, told the paper: “There were about three boys in with three girls. They’d all been drinking and ordered food. Everything was fine until another man came in and started shouting and swearing at them. These boys went over to him and they started fighting. It quickly escalated and went outside where a lot more people got involved.”

CCTV footage showed the soldiers hurrying away from the shop in the small hours of Friday morning.

Police said five men aged 21, 22, 23, 26 and 27 were arrested and then released as the investigation continued.