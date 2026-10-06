Queens of the Catwalk Grammy-Winning Rock Legend Makes Runway Debut at 53 The silver-fox frontman looked surprisingly at home on the catwalk. Bianca de Vilar/Redferns

A new rock star frontman has hit the catwalk.

Queens of the Stone Age singer Josh Homme has fans buzzing about his runway modeling debut during the Spring/Summer 2027 Paris Fashion Week.

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The 53-year-old Grammy winner and father of three brought silver-fox swagger to the runway at the Ann Demeulemeester Lonesome Heaven show hosted at the Réfectoire des Cordeliers.

Josh Homme walks the runway during the Ann Demeulemeester Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2026, in Paris, France. Peter White/Peter White/Getty Images

He shares his children, Camille Harley Joan Homme, 20, Orrin Ryder Homme, 15, and Wolf Dillon Reece Homme, 10, with The Distillers frontwoman Brody Dalle, whom he married in 2005 and divorced in 2019.

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The Emotion Sickness singer, who describes his personal aesthetic as “Southwestern greaser,” fit perfectly with the show’s Americana-infused, dark-romance collection, designed by the brand’s creative director, Stefano Gallici.

Josh Homme visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 12, 2026, in New York City. Cindy Ord/Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On the runway, Homme wore a snazzy pinstripe suit with a sky-blue collared shirt underneath. A thin black-and-white polka-dotted neck scarf and black flip-flops completed his ensemble.

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He wasn’t the only famous cameo in the show; singer-songwriter Ethel Cain closed the event in a custom dress she designed with Gallici.

“Thank you, Stefano Gallici, and the entire @anndemeulemeester_official team for the expertise, artistry, and kindness,” he wrote in an Oct. 4 Instagram post from the band’s official account.

Josh Homme stuns fans in a debut runway walk as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2026. Estrop/Estrop/Getty Images

Fans quickly commented on their delight at Home’s appearance in the post, which garnered more than 199,000 likes.

“This man knows exactly what he’s doing to all of us,” one person said.

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme stunned fans with a runway modeling debut during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027. Instagram

“Aging like fine wine,” another fan commented.

“The aura this man has is limitless,” added another person.

“Josh runway modeling…he definitely has the height,” another fan said.

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, live on stage at Reading Festival on August 27, 2010. Metal Hammer/Will Ireland/Future via Getty Images

While this is the 6-foot-4 musician’s first runway show, it isn’t his first modeling gig.

He starred in a Saint Laurent Music Project ad campaign in 2015, the same year of the terrorist attack at the Bataclan theater in Paris, where his Eagles of Death Metal bandmates were performing.

Homme, who was not in Paris at the time, learned of the attacks after frontman Jesse Hughes called him. His bandmates all escaped the venue, but 90 people were killed in the attacks.

Josh Homme, with bandmates Jesse Hughes, Dave Catching, Matt McJunkins, and Jorma Vik, producer Sean Stuart, and director Colin Hanks, at the "Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends)" film premiere in Los Angeles on February 2, 2017. Variety/Chelsea Lauren/Penske Media via Getty Images

While he’s a member of both Queens of Stone Age and Eagles of Death Metal, he rarely tours with the latter because of scheduling conflicts.

In 2024, the rock star and father of three was forced to cancel his tour with Queens of the Stone Age after an undisclosed medical emergency and surgery left him bedridden for seven months.

He officially returned to touring in early 2026.

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