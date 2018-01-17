‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ Returns to Make America Fabulous Again

Netflix is bringing back one of TV’s most fabulous teams of gay men. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy will return this February with a brand-new Fab Five ready to “Make America Fabulous Again,” one heterosexual person at a time. A trailer released today stars Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).

“The original show was fighting for tolerance, our fight is for acceptance,” France says in the trailer.

In a press release, Scout Productions’ David Collins, the creator of the original series, as well as executive producers Michael Williams and Rob Eric declare that the Fab Five are back and ready to use their exceptional makeover skills to help turn “the red states pink.”

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which originally aired on Bravo from 2003 to 2007, embraced the stereotype that gay men excel in fields of food and wine, interior design, culture, grooming, and fashion. Five gay men, known as the “Fab Five,” specialized in each of these fields and helped straight men and women by offering advice in these areas, while also helping them realize their true fabulous selves. The original Fab Five were Ted Allen (Food & Wine), Kyan Douglas (Grooming), Thom Filicia (Interior Design), Carson Kressley (Fashion), and Jai Rodriguez (Culture), and together they helped improve the lives of many men and women in New York City.

During its original run, Queer Eye was met with much praise and recognition. The show won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program in 2004, and catapulted the careers of the Fab Five, who became pop icons and major LGBT advocates, shattering negative stereotypes about gay men and fighting for more LGBT media representation.

The show arrives at a time when our culture has incrementally, if increasingly embraced the LGBT community and lines between gender, sexuality and fashion have blurred. With series like RuPaul’s Drag Race and Orange is the New Black making tremendous strides in LGBT representation, the new Fab Five have their work cut out for them if they are to make another huge cultural impact.

Queer Eye will make its fierce return February 7th on Netflix as a binge-worthy eight-episode series.