Turkish Towels Are Just as Light and Fold Up as Small as Microfiber Travel Towels, But They're So Much Better

I’ve been a long-term traveler for 5 years, and have bought a variety of microfiber bath towels over the years that were designed specifically for camping and traveling. When you literally live out of two carry-on bags, every inch and ounce counts, so compromise is often necessary. For years, I was willing to adjust to a bath towel that felt a little weird and would only work if you patted yourself dry, instead of rubbing water off as you would with a regular towel. But now that I’ve discovered AYSIBOO Turkish towels, there is no going back.

These towels are pre-washed, and made from extremely-quick-drying 100% cotton. They are super soft as soon as you get them, and they continue to get softer every time you wash them. Sized at 37” x 70”, they’re big enough to be used as beach towels, yet only weigh 9.7 ounces, much smaller and lighter than towels I’ve tried previously..

There are a couple of things to be aware of when shopping Turkish towels. Although they look similar in photos, there can be a significant difference in weight —I had to return a beautiful one because it was just too heavy. I’ve found that the easiest way to be sure you are getting the lightest weight is to compare the fringe in the photos. The lighter-weight towels have noticeably thinner fringe.

The other thing is that the lightest Turkish towels tend to be some variety of stripes. There are many truly lovely color combinations, and I’ve owned a striped one. But I happen to prefer solid towels, so I just kept an eye out for the lightest ones I could find until I stumbled upon this brand. There are both stripes and solids available, and all of the color options are very attractive.

Oh, and one other criteria for my travel items is multi-functionality, whenever possible, and this towel nails that beautifully. In addition to using it as a bath or beach towel, it can be used as a plane blanket, shawl or sarong. My travel towel is one of my favorite possessions, I take it with me even when there is very little chance I’ll need it.

AYSIBOO Turkish Bath Towels Buy at Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.