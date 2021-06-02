I’ll Be Wearing These Athleisure Pants Until I Can’t Anymore

Scouting Report: Not only are these pants comfortable and stylish, they are made with environmentally-friendly practices, and the price is excellent, too.

If there’s one thing we love, it’s athleisure. After a year of wearing it, I’m pretty sure I’m not going back to the before-times (unless someone makes me) of jeans and button downs. I couldn’t be more excited because Quince, one of our favorite brands for wardrobe basics, just launched some athleisure, and I got to test it out, firsthand.

Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Pant

The launch includes shorts, hoodies, and pants. While they are all great, one item stood out above the rest: the pants. There’s just something magical about a pair of pants that feel like sweats but don’t look like them: you can wear them all day and not feel underdressed or schlubby, but you’re still getting all of the comfort. The Flowknit Performance Pants nail this. They are made with a polyester and spandex blend so there is a nice stretch involved that doesn’t limit motion whatsoever. The blend also gives the pants a shape, so they’re definitely a step above cotton sweats, and the polyester makes them lightweight and breathable—a perfect addition just in time for summer. They have nice deep pockets and a hidden spot for your cell phone so it doesn’t fall out while you’re exercising or just walking around. The pants are also moisture wicking—so you could work out with them—and antimicrobial so they don’t get disgusting after just one time wearing them.

Beyond being comfortable and looking great, they are also made from recycled yarn and polyester, which is a nice touch. Not only does the recycled material lower environmental impact, but they are also colored with eco-friendly dyes. And beyond being comfortable and not disastrous for the environment, they also have a great, transparent price—as most things on Quince do. In short, there’s truly nothing not to love about these pants.

