Race-Baiter Donald Trump Is America’s THUG-in-Chief

“I understand the hurt, I understand the pain,” Donald Trump claimed Friday as he read from a prepared statement addressing the racial violence in Minneapolis following the killing this week of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by the city’s police.

It was a subdued version of the president we’re treated to from time to time. Someone savvy on his staff whispers in his ear or he writes on an index card with a big Sharpie to remind himself that he is supposed to act like a human being in the face of tragedy.

But his words rang hollow, coming hours after he’d railed about “THUGS” on Twitter, expressing his real feelings. Trump has no intention of addressing the root cause of this killing—racially biased excessive force by police. He won’t and he can’t because he has built his political career by scapegoating people of color.