Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper Smack Down Eric Trump’s Huge RNC Lies

As soon as Eric Trump finished speaking at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, anchors from MSNBC and CNN broke in to correct the many lies he told about both his father’s record and Joe Biden’s policy positions.

“A few things to note about Eric Trump’s remarks there,” Rachel Maddow began on MSNBC. “When he declared peace in the Middle East, I’m sorry to have to report, but peace in the Middle East has not broken out. Also ‘never-ending wars are finally ended.’ There are no wars that Trump has ended, and as we noted earlier in the program, it appears that President Trump has increased the number of U.S. military personnel serving abroad since he’s been in office compared to what was in place when he got here.”

Maddow noted that Eric Trump claimed America has “once again became the envy of the world” once President Trump was sworn in. “America’s standing in the world in terms of how well respected we are, in global opinion surveys has plummeted, sadly, since President Trump has been in office,” she said.

In response to Eric Trump saying a President Joe Biden would be a “giant relief for terrorists” if we were elected, Maddow added the context that it was during the Obama administration that the U.S. killed Osama bin Laden.

“Repeatedly, we’ve heard this declaration at the RNC that Joe Biden has pledged to ‘defund the police,’ Maddow added. “Joe Biden has not pledged to support that idea whatsoever.” And while Eric Trump declared, “To all people of faith, my father will fight for you,” the anchor said, “Provided that people of faith include Muslims, the president proposed banning them from being allowed to visit the United States and put in effect a version of his Muslim ban.”

On CNN, Jake Tapper did acknowledge that Eric was the first of the Trump children to express any kind of “emotional” attachment to his father. “But beyond that, Eric Trump, like so many other speakers at the convention, just said things that were not true,” Tapper added. “I mean, Joe Biden's plan for policing actually involves having more community-based police in Black and brown neighborhoods, not defunding the police. That’s not true.”

“There isn’t peace in the Middle East. I don’t know where that claim came from,” he continued, chuckling. “The never-ending wars were not over. So when it came to facts and truth, a lot of challenges there.”

“Nothing, however, that could rival Pam Bondi when she went after Joe and Hunter Biden,” Tapper added of one of the speakers who preceded Eric. “Repeating a lot of the Russian propaganda that there was an entire impeachment proceeding over.”

“But the biggest impression I have, it’s as if there isn’t a recession and as if the pandemic is over,” Tapper continued, saying he found it “startling.” Nearly 180,000 Americans are dead, the anchor said, but “you wouldn’t know it from this convention.”

Fox News, meanwhile, went to a break after Eric Trump’s speech without comment.