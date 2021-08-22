Rachel Maddow Decides to Stay at MSNBC

Rachel Maddow, who was seriously considering ending her long run at MSNBC, has decided to stay put after all.

Insider broke the news of Maddow’s new multiyear contract, which was confirmed to The Daily Beast by two people familiar with the matter.

Maddow, 48, will continue to host her nightly show, which has MSNBC’s highest ratings, but the new deal also calls for her to pursue new projects with parent company NBC Universal.

“This uniquely positions Rachel and MSNBC to capitalize on the evolving and fast growing media landscape for years to come,” one of the sources told the Beast.

As The Daily Beast reported exclusively earlier this month, Maddow’s contract with NBC, where she has been since 2008, was set to expire early next year.

As re-upping negotiations dragged on, sources said, she expressed interest in possibly leaving the cable channel and moving into the streaming and podcasting space, in part to have more time with her family.

Before striking the new deal, she hired new agents: the high-powered Endeavor and its CEO Ari Emanuel and ​​president Mark Shapiro. The financial terms of the contract were unclear.