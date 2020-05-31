Raging Pandemic, Streets Aflame, and Donald Trump’s Mad at Twitter

Just after midnight on Thursday, with Minneapolis ablaze over the death of George Floyd, the president weighed in on Twitter. By now, you know what he wrote. He called all the protesters “THUGS,” not distinguishing between those in fear for their lives and those looting. And ended with a quote from a Miami mayor from the 1960s infamous for targeting young blacks: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Into that waded Twitter, in a war of its own with Trump, warning that his second tweet violated its “rules about glorifying violence.”

For Trump, just as the pandemic gave him another opportunity to divide the country, the horrendous killings of blacks in Minneapolis, Louisville and Atlanta have given him one more chance to see bad people on only one side.