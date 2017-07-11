Ralph Northam Wins Virginia Gov Race–Delivering a Rebuke to Trump in the Process

FAIRFAX, Va.—Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam prevailed over former RNC Chair Ed Gillespie in the Virginia gubernatorial election on Tuesday, delivering a rebuke to President Donald Trump in a race that Democrats worried would slip through their hands.

The final margin is to be determined, with votes to be counted through the evening. But victory came early in the night, with numerous outlets calling it for the Democrat.

Northam, a physician and veteran known for his ho-hum demeanor on the trail, had seemed to stumble down the final stretch with some factors being out of his direct control, including a high-profile Latino Victory Fund ad that depicted a confederate flag bearing Gillespie supporter chasing down immigrants in his pickup truck. That ad was pulled after a terrorist attack in New York City.

In the run-up to the election, Democrats were increasingly worried that he had not been tough enough on Trump, had failed to adequately explain his position on immigration policy, and was leaving voters otherwise uninspired. Those fears were stoked in part by the intraparty sniping kicked off last week by former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, who suggested that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in Hillary Clinton’s favor.

“If Gillespie were to pull off an upset there, it would basically ensure that Republicans would spend the next year running Trump-style campaigns that give in to race baiting because they will be convinced it is a successful strategy in the Trump era,” former Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon told The Daily Beast last week in urging Democrats to not “lose sight of the bigger picture.”

In the end, however, Northam prevailed, owed in part to the toxicity of Trump among Virginia’s voters.

Even before the race was called, current governor Terry McAuliffe was bullish on his fellow Democrat’s odds. At Northam’s victory party in the tiled ballroom of George Mason University’s student center, he told reporters that the election tonight was a “rejection of Donald Trump” as well as “a rejection of Eddie Gillespie and their bigoted campaign.”

“We are rejecting that tonight, that is the message we are sending the country,” McAuliffe said.

While the president did not appear alongside Gillespie during the campaign, he was still an omnipresent presence in the race. Gillespie put a heavy focus on illegal immigration, in particular by emphasizing the emergence of MS-13 gangs in northern Virginia and the possibility of “sanctuary cities” popping up in the state. Trump recorded robo-call advertisements on Gillespie’s behalf and tweeted his support for the candidate multiple times.

By the end of the campaign, even Gillespie’s former conservative critics were praising him.

“If he wins today, it’ll be because he’s adopted a more conservative approach, a more populist Republican approach that is embodied by the president and then myself in Virginia,” said Corey Stewart, the chairman of Prince William County’s Board of Supervisors, and a former state chairman for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, who lost a close primary bid against Gillespie.