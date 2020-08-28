Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) claims that his life was saved by police Thursday night when he says he was “attacked by an angry mob” of protesters when leaving the White House after President Donald Trump’s big Republican National Convention speech.

Videos of the confrontation appear to show that the senator was heckled, but not actually touched by protesters.

Paul tweeted early Friday: “Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to DC Police Dept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”

Videos show protesters surrounding the Republican and urging him to say the name of Breonna Taylor, the Black EMT who was killed in a no-knock police raid of her Louisville, Kentucky, home. Police then try to escort Paul through a crowd to a hotel.

In the same video, one of the officers, who is trying to keep the protesters away from Paul with a bicycle, appears to be shunted backward, and collides with Paul. It’s not clear if this is what Paul was referring to when he claims he was “attacked,” or if something else happened before or after the recorded footage.

A longer video also shows protesters shouting at Paul as he’s protected by cops.

Republican lawmakers and commentators rushed to support him. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) responded to Paul’s tweet to say: “Horrific. Our prayers are with you, my friend.”

Hundreds of protesters had gathered near the White House on Thursday as Trump spoke on the final night of the Republican National Convention. At one point, officers reportedly sprayed a chemical irritant at the protesters.