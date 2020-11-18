Rapid Home COVID Tests Could Be Huge—If They Don’t Backfire

As coronavirus infections skyrocket and hospitals across the United States fill up with serious COVID-19 cases, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week approved the first-ever rapid home COVID-19 test for emergency use.

The All-In-One Test Kit from California biotech firm Lucira Health uses some of the most reliable molecular-RNA technology, takes just 30 minutes, and is more than 90 percent accurate, according to the company. The FDA hopes the kits will result in more people getting tested for the coronavirus, and health experts cheered the development—even as they warned about the potential for individuals to botch the process outside of a medical setting.

