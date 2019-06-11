Lil Xan Faces Potential Assault Charge for Pulling a Gun During an Argument About Tupac

Lil Xan is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for assault with a deadly weapon after pulling out a gun during an altercation at a 7/11 in downtown L.A. According to TMZ, the rapper could face felony charges if the alleged victim claims he felt his life was in danger.

The 22-year-old rapper, arguably best known for his dramatic public breakup with Noah Cyrus last fall, was approached by a stranger who began taunting him around 10 p.m. on Friday, June 7th. In a video obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim can be heard calling Lil Xan “bitch” while Xan shouts racial slurs and waves a handgun at him multiple times. The rapper eventually retreated into his Mercedes SUV at the urging of his girlfriend, Annie Smith. Smith can be heard in the video defending her boyfriend, shouting, “You started it, you dumb fuck!” before joining him in the car. The man chose to file a report with the LAPD.

The argument supposedly began over hip-hop icon Tupac, a subject that has gotten Xan into trouble in the past. In an interview with Revolt TV in early 2018, he referred to the legendary rapper’s music as “boring,” prompting outrage from the hip-hop community. Waka Flocka and T.I. declared Lil Xan “banned from hip hop” on Twitter. Though he made his ill-fated comments over a year ago, they are still haunting him. The man who filmed the video told TMZ that he provoked Xan by asking him why he “talked shit” about Tupac.

The video only appears to capture part of the confrontation, and does not include the Tupac comments. Police are looking into surveillance footage from nearby businesses that may provide more insight into the incident.

Lil Xan took to social media to share his side of the story. He wrote that he “was about to be attacked and resorted to having to use self defense.” He added that “old” Tupac fans should live their own lives and “stop picking on a kid.” It is hard to imagine anyone considering a 22-year-old with a handgun a kid, but apparently in Lil Xan’s world, age is but a number.

Depending on the results of the investigation, Lil Xan could be looking at charges with a sentence of up to four years in prison.