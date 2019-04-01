Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead in Los Angeles: Reports

Grammy-nominated Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle was reportedly shot and killed at his clothing store on Sunday—shortly after he tweeted: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.’’

The Los Angeles Times, NBC News and TMZ were among the outlets reporting that the 33-year-old artist—whose real name is Ermias Asghedom—died after being shot several times. Two other men were also shot.

The LAPD confirmed the shooting and said one victim was dead, but provided no names. Police said they had no suspect.

Nipsey released his first studio album, Victory Lap, last year—and it was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

“It’s the story of Nipsey Hussle,” he said of the album in a Billboard magazine interview.

“Coming from selling his mixtapes out of his trunk on Crenshaw and Slauson, to having a venture with Atlantic Records and dropping his debut album—and then, with what the music sounded like and being delivered from that context—I just felt like it was like a moment for me as a fan of hip-hop, and as a fan of the underdog, and just the American dream of coming from nothing to something.”

The rapper grew up in Crenshaw but left home at 14 years old and joined the Rollin 60’s Crips gang. “I just was taking care of myself early on. I was doing things to try to get money to support myself,” he later explained in an interview. “The culture in my area was the gang culture.”

He started putting out mixtapes in 2005 and collaborated with Drake a few years later. He founded his own record label, All Money In, and opened a clothing store called The Marathon, where the shooting took place. He was also an adviser to the Destination Crenshaw arts project.

He has two children, including one with actress Lauren London. He and London recently taped a Newlywed Game-style quiz for GQ magazine:

As word of the shooting spread, NBA star LeBron James and other famous fans tweeted their prayers.