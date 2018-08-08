There Will Now Likely Be Two Democratic Socialists of America Members in Congress

Rashida Tlaib made all kinds of history on Tuesday evening.

As the winner of a crowded Democratic primary in Michigan’s 13th congressional district, Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants and a former state representative, will almost assuredly become the first Muslim woman to serve in Congress.

She will run unopposed come November, save for a Republican write-in candidate who poses little threat to her election in a deeply blue district. She will succeed Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), who resigned last year following sexual-harassment allegations.

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), the first Muslim elected to Congress, who is vacating his seat to run for his state’s attorney general, told The Daily Beast of Tlaib’s win: “It’s historic, not only because people are standing up against Trump’s hate and Islamophobia, but because of who Rashida is. She’s a fighter for the things working people are demanding right now.” He added: “Rashida is a friend, and I know she is going to be an incredible congresswoman for the people of Michigan’s 13th District.”

Tlaib ran on a progressive platform of Medicare for All, a $15 minimum wage, and a refusal to take corporate PAC money. Similar to Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old leftist who unseated a long-serving Democratic congressman in New York’s 14th congressional district, Tlaib is a card-carrying member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

And so, as the presumptive winner this fall, Tlaib would join Cortez, another presumptive winner from a heavily blue district, in representing DSA among national lawmakers.

Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday celebrated the Michigan candidate’s victory by posting to Twitter an image of the two women together. Neither of the two immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

The Trump era has been something of a boon for the Democratic Socialists of America. The organization has seen its membership surge to around 40,000 people nationwide, with some of its members winning congressional primaries and local elections.

Among those who’ve achieved political success in the past year on the state legislative level are Lee Carter, who was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017, and Summer Lee and Sara Innamorato, who both knocked off long-term incumbent Democrats in Pennsylvania.

Tlaib could have joined the House sooner than 2019 had she won a separate Democratic special-election primary on Tuesday to serve out the rest of Conyers’ term. That race was too close to call as of Wednesday afternoon.