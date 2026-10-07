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FOR OLD TIME’S SAKE

R&B Legend Behind ’80s Hits Dies at 70

The “You Are My Lady” singer revealed his struggle with chronic kidney disease in 2024.

MABLETON, GEORGIA - JULY 30: Freddie Jackson performs onstage at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on July 30, 2022 in Mableton, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Will Neal

Legendary singer Freddie Jackson has died just days after his 70th birthday. His family has not disclosed his cause of death, but he had suffered from chronic kidney disease. Jackson, who received nominations for Best New Artist and Best R&B Vocal Performance for his hit single “You Are My Lady” at the 28th Grammy Awards in 1986, revealed his diagnosis in 2024. The “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)” hitmaker said then that “it’s important to me that I share this with you, not just as part of my personal story, but as a way to make a positive difference.” His family announced his death in a post on Instagram. “Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had,” the statement read. “For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever.”

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