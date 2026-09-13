SPLITSVILLE ‘Reacher’ Star, 43, and Wife Call It Quits After 20 Years The actor behind TV’s toughest action hero shared a decidedly more personal announcement on Saturday. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images,

Alan Ritchson, who wipes out bad men (and women) weekly on his hit show Reacher, announced Saturday on Instagram that he and his wife are splitting up after two decades of marriage. “After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. “We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world,” they added. “The best gift we can give one another—and our boys—right now is friendship ... and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be.” They added that nothing could “diminish” the years they’ve spent together or “the love and respect we will always share.” The two met in high school and, after a brief teenage romance, reconnected in college before marrying in 2006. They offered no explanation for the split and asked for privacy. “Thank you for supporting us as we continue making the health and happiness of our family our priority,” they added in the post, which was signed “Cat and Alan.” Ritchson’s Prime Video series Reacher, which returned for a fourth season in August, is a massive global hit.

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