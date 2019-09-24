Real Conservatives Want to Impeach the President

A sitting president coercing or extorting the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden—as The Wall Street Journal is reporting, and as Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani seem to have essentially conceded—is a clearly impeachable act. The only problem: Democrats are probably too cowardly to do anything about it.

Don’t take it from an admittedly conservative columnist. This is a charge being made by Democrats like Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee, who confessed: “ We back off of everything! We’ve been very weak.”

He’s not alone. “At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior - it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Saturday night.