Reality Star Credits Controversial $3500 Procedure for Her Youthful Face

Lisa Barlow credits her youthful appearance to a pricy procedure. In an interview with Page Six, the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star denied having had a facelift and claims she avoids fillers and Botox. Instead, Barlow said she favors thread lifts despite the fact that the results last a maximum of three years and the procedure has a hefty price of $3,500.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a thread lift—rumored to be favored by many A-listers—is a procedure in which multiple dissolvable medical-grade threads are injected in the desired area with a thin needle. (It is performed under local anesthesia, for anyone freaking out at the idea of feeling threads beneath their skin.) Different types of threads can produce slightly different outcomes, but the goal is either to lift the skin or stimulate collagen production, creating the appearance of firmer, tighter skin.

Thread lift is sometimes referred to as a “lunchtime facelift”—a moniker the Mayo Clinic attributes to its “quick recovery with minimal complications.” A session typically takes less than an hour, promising to deliver instantly visible results on nearly every zone of the face or body, including one’s eyebrows, cheeks, eyelids, jawline, nose, and even breasts.

Although the treatment is generally considered low-risk, with somewhat standard side effects (swelling, bruising, bleeding), it remains somewhat controversial. It also comes with the potential for “thread migration,” which is as terrifying as it sounds. In some cases, threads may also cause dimpling and nerve damage, Page Six reports.