Record Important Lectures or Conversations With this Backup to Your Smartphone

You probably use your phone for everything – which is why your battery is perpetually dying. You can’t risk your phone dying during important professional moments. Pick up the Uqique USB Recorder With Playback to record key conference calls, your professor’s lectures, or interviews.

Or, if you’re a songwriter or a music professional, this USB Recorder can capture your genius melodies at the moment of inspiration, so you don’t forget them by the time you get to the studio. This device plays all audio files, if you want reference music close at hand. Start recording with just one touch and stores up to 96 hours of audio at once.

The Uqique USB Recorder With Playback normally goes for $26.99, but it's on sale today in the Daily Beast shop for $21.99.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.