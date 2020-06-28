Two Dead After Gunman Attacks Walmart Distribution Center in California

At least two people are dead after a gunman attacked a Walmart distribution center in the Northern California town of Red Bluff on Saturday, hospital officials said.

Local media confirmed the deaths with the St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, where four other victims of the rampage were said to be in fair condition.

Police have yet to confirm details about the chaotic assault, which unfolded at about 3:30 p.m. when the shooter reportedly rammed his vehicle into the building, causing a fire and injuring people inside before opening fire. Witnesses cited by local media said he appeared to be using an assault rifle and fired off dozens of shots. Police reportedly shot him in the chest about 15 minutes after gunfire first erupted.

“There was an active shooter, he was shot, last I heard he was on his way to the hospital,” Red Bluff City Manager Rick Crabtree told KRCR-TV.

No further details were immediately available on the victims or the alleged gunman.

Witnesses were left reeling after the attack, which is said to have happened during shift change.

Vince Krick watched the assault unfold from outside the facility, where he told the Record Searchlight newspaper he was waiting to pick up his wife and son.

“It was real crazy, because, you know, you can’t do nothing,” he was quoted as saying. He said he first saw the fire at the building while on his way to pick his wife up.

“It went on and on—I don’t even know how many times he fired,” another employee, Scott Thammakhanty, told the newspaper. “I just know it was a lot.”

Walmart employee Franklin Lister told The New York Times he’d just started his shift when another employee ran by screaming, “Active shooter!” He said he “realized it wasn’t a drill” when he saw blood running down the employee’s arm.

“ To hear that much gunfire, it was frantic. People were running as fast as they could move.”