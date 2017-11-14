Red Sox Hall of Fame Second Baseman Bobby Doerr Dead at 99

Boston Red Sox Hall-of-Fame second baseman Bobby Doerr died Monday at age 99, the team announced. Dubbed the team’s “Silent Captain” by longtime friend and teammate Ted Williams, Doerr was the oldest living Major Leaguer at the time of his passing. “Bobby Doerr was part of an era of baseball giants and still stood out as one himself,” Red Sox owner John Henry said. “And even with his Hall of Fame achievements at second base, his character and personality out shined it all. He will be missed.” The nine-time All-Star played 14 seasons with the Red Sox and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1986. He had a .288 lifetime average and once went a record 414 games without an error.