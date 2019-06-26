Reddit quarantined the “The_Donald” subreddit on Wednesday, citing threats made on the popular forum for Trump supporters against law enforcement officers.

“Recent behaviors including threats against the police and public figures is content that is prohibited by our violence policy,” a Reddit spokesperson said in a statement. “As a result, we have actioned individual users and quarantined the subreddit."

The new quarantine was brought on by anti-police threats posted on The_Donald. Some users had apparently encouraged violence against law enforcement, angry that officials in Oregon were trying to bring back GOP state senators who fled the state to avoid voting on a climate-change bill. In a note to The_Donald moderators, Reddit administrators said they had “observed this behavior in the form of encouragement of violence towards police officers and public officials in Oregon.”

It’s not clear what posts prompted the quarantine, but on Monday, Media Matters detailed a number of anti-police messages posted on The_Donald.

One user posted that they would have “no problems shooting a cop trying to strip rights from Citizens.” Another wrote that “rifles are the only way we're going to get any peace in our lives ever again.”

With roughly 754,000 subscribers, The_Donald is one of the largest forums for Trump fans on the internet, and by far the largest on Reddit. The site became so prominent in the Trump movement that Trump himself answered questions from the forum’s members during the 2016 campaign.

As part of the quarantine, Reddit users will see a content warning before accessing the subreddit. In the past, quarantines against other subreddits have made them harder to find, and sometimes serve as a prelude to being banned from the site entirely.

In its message to the subreddit’s moderators, Reddit asked for them to take action to prevent further threats being posted on the forum. One The_Donald moderator, “shadowman3001,” fumed after receiving the note, claiming the quarantine was political.

“It would seem they've set up an impossible standard as a reason to kill us before the 2020 election,” the moderator wrote.

Other pro-Trump figures, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, have also appeared in the forum to interact with subscribers.