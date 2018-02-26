Reduce Digital Eye Strain With These Specialized Glasses

Whether we're sending a text message, watching a movie or doing work on our computers, we spend a lot of time staring at a digital screen. And unfortunately, as much as we love our devices, they emit a special blue light that can damage our eyes if we’re not careful. Since it's easy to lose track of time when we’re staring at our screens, it's difficult to remember to take the number of breaks you need to give your eyes some relief.

You could get a whole host of health issues from eye strain, whether you damage your retinas, get cataracts, suffer from sleep disorders and/or macular degeneration. If you look at a computer screen for more than two hours a day, you should get a pair of these Gunnar Optiks PPK Advanced Computer Glasses. The Daily Beast Shop has a 41% deal on them right now, but it’s helpful to know about the history of the company and product first.

Gunnar Optiks launched after years of optometric research and testing different prototypes, before finally making the PPK. The glasses were developed after one of the founder's husband suffered from severe migraines, despite having perfect 20/20 vision. Doctors concluded that the headaches were a result of digital eye strain, and made him a custom pair of glasses with a light magnification feature to counteract the effects of staring at his multiple computer screens at work. After two years of prototyping, the Gunnar team was able to develop an affordable and effective version of the same solution: a lens that can block out the dangerous short-wave blue light from screens, linked to disease and hormone suppression, while letting in the long wave blue light that promotes cognitive function and memory. They also help relax the focus of the eyes and reduce stress.

One of the founders even pitched the PPK glasses on Shark Tank , where the pitch came off strong — mostly because of the everyday benefits that wearing a pair of these unique glasses brings. The adjustable silicone nose pads will fit any face, plus the high tensile steel construction allows for flexibility and durability at the same time.

Whether you plan to use the PPK glasses for work or play, they're a responsible investment to increase the longevity of your sight. They’re usually $79, but you can get them for $45.99, or 41% off.

