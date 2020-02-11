Remembering Legendary Drinks Writer Gary Regan

Last fall, we lost award-winning drinks writer Gary Regan. He wrote numerous pioneering books, including The Joy of Mixology, The Bartender’s Bible and The Negroni, in addition to writing a column for Half Full and several other publications. Gary also traveled the globe educating, inspiring and entertaining a whole generation of bartenders, and that’s not to mention finger stirring thousands of Negronis!

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum celebrate Gary’s life and work and share some of their favorite stories about him. They are joined by legendary bartenders Dale DeGroff and Julie Reiner who were some of Gary’s closest friends.

So make yourself a Negroni and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong