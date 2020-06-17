Remembering the Time SpongeBob SquarePants Got ‘Outed’

Is SpongeBob SquarePants gay? Or is he asexual? Or is he, in fact, just a simple sponge?

Nickelodeon set off a frenzy over the weekend with a Pride tweet that proudly displayed the famous little pore-bearer alongside queer characters including Legend of Korra’s titular bisexual lead. For many amused and elated fans on Twitter, this was proof positive of long-running theories regarding SpongeBob’s sexuality. (Namely, that he is gay.) As others noted, Spongebob creator Stephen Hillenburg once described the suspender-clad fry cook as asexual—though even that statement seemed less like a description of one character’s sexuality than a blanket assertion that Bikini Bottom, as a town, exists outside the scope of sexuality. So what is the truth?

The question of SpongeBob SquarePants’ sexuality harkens back to a more than decade-old controversy, ignited by anti-gay Christian panic that took aim at several children’s shows. In a transcendentally absurd moment, SpongeBob was effectively “outed” in 2002. And as trivial as questions about cartoon characters’ sexualities might seem, the debate around SpongeBob’s identity in particular is a lasting remnant of the culture wars that overtook a surprising amount of the cultural conversation in the 1990s and early aughts.