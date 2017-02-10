Remembering the Victims of the Las Vegas Massacre: A Newlywed, A Special-Ed Teacher, A Single Mother of Four

At least 58 people were killed Monday morning at a Las Vegas music festival, in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. These are their stories.

Sonny Melton

Sonny Melton of Tennessee was at the festival with his wife, Heather.

She told a local TV station that Sonny, who was a registered nurse, saved her life while bullets felled their fellow concertgoers.

“He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back,” Heather told WSMV. “I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe.”

Heather and Sonny had just gotten married last summer. Their wedding site on TheKnot.com read, “We were the couple that never should have met, fallen in love or had a future together....but life is funny and we believe God brought us together as soul mates.”

Quinton Robbins

In the moments after the shooting, Quinton Robbins’ pals took to social media, frantically searching for their friend.

His buddy, Jay, wrote on Facebook, “Quinton bro please respond in our group chat ... Please,” and “If anybody knows what hospital Quinton Robbins is at please contact his parents ... and pray for my brother man. 😔😔 I can not sleep.”

Robbins’ friends would soon learn that their worst fears had come true. The 20-year-old recreational assistant for Henderson, Nevada, died in the attack.

“He was an amazing young man who had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone,” the victim’s aunt, Doreen Hawk-Wells, wrote on Facebook. “He overcame health issues and did not let them interfere with living his life to the fullest.”

Robbins was at the concert with his girlfriend, Ally Plumlee, who had just tweeted about seeing Luke Combs perform.

Friends and family posted on Twitter looking for the couple. “We made contact with Ally. EVERYONE please please please pray for Q,” Kailey Plumee wrote.

Jordan McIldoon

The 23-year-old from British Columbia was about to start trade school and was working as a heavy-duty mechanic apprentice, his parents said.

McIldoon was with his girlfriend, Amber Bereza, who was unharmed in the shooting. Bereza’s brother, Cole, wrote on Facebook, “You'll always be a hero jordan thank you for saving my sister you forever be in my heart.”

A woman named Heather Goozle posted on Facebook that McIldoon died in her arms. “I am right outside of the festival grounds. We are not allowed to go anywhere. I am with a young man who died in my arms! RIP Jordan mcildoon from British Columbia,” she wrote. “I can’t believe this just happened!!!”

One friend described McIldoon as “one of the kindest, funny and most sincere guys” she knew.

“Every single party I [threw] he was always the best person to have there. Or to just hang out with him at the skatepark sitting on the tailgate of his truck. This is beyond words,” Alina Andreea Diaconu wrote on Facebook.

Sandy Casey

Sandy Casey, a 35-year-old special education teacher from southern California, took a weekend trip to the festival with a small group of teachers and staff. While others made it back safely, Casey did not.

“We have received information that one of our MBMS Special Education teachers, Sandy Casey (formerly Sandy McDermott), was fatally wounded. This is unbelievably sad and tragic,” Manhattan Beach Middle School’s Superintendent Mike Matthews wrote in an email to the school, according to The Daily Breeze.

“I can’t even begin to comprehend this as it hits home. This has to stop,” wrote Derek Michael Billings, who sends his children to another nearby elementary school. That school’s principal attended the festival with Casey.

Casey’s partner, Christopher Willemse, posted a short note about her death: “The love and support that she and I have received during these trying times just shows how important this wonderful woman truly was. She lived life to the fullest and made me the happiest man in the world. I’m so grateful for the kind words and gestures, it means the world to me, especially for her.”

Jessica Klymchuk

Jessica Klymchuk had just gotten engaged. On Sept. 24, just one week before the shooting, her fiance Brent Irla posted a photo with Klymchuk with the words, “You and me together is my favourite place to be.”

“Brent you are heaven sent. You are my one and only, You're one of a kind,” Klymchuk replied in the comments.

The 28-year-old single mother of four from Alberta, Canada, was with Irla when she was killed.

Klymchuk was a librarian and bus driver for a Catholic elementary school, the Globe and Mail reported.

The Daily Beast will update this story as more names are released.

— With additional reporting by Joanna Purpich and Emilie Plesset.