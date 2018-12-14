Remembering WhistlePig’s Master Distiller Dave Pickerell

Master distiller Dave Pickerell’s passion was making straight rye whiskey.

His enthusiasm for the spirit and his skill making it, helped to revive the dormant whiskey category, which had almost completely disappeared.

Dave passed away this fall but his legacy will live on for decades to come. He mentored a new generation of American distillers, which ensures that rye whiskey will never go away and will continue to evolve. He also created a number of delicious whiskies, including WhistlePig’s line of award-winning ryes. The Vermont-based brand will continue on and its whiskies will now be produced by Dave’s handpicked team, led by chief blender Pete Lynch and distillers Emily Harrison and Meghan Ireland.

In late September, he shot a video with the Daily Beast about the history of rye and its recent popularity. We hope you’ll watch the video and toast Dave’s memory and his life with a glass of rye whiskey.