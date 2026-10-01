‘WE WILL NOT WAIT ANY LONGER’ Renee Good’s Family Sues U.S. Government Over ICE Killing The 37-year-old woman was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis in January. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The family of Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this year, has filed two federal civil lawsuits alleging wrongful death and excessive force. The first complaint names the United States as the defendant and alleges wrongful death, battery, assault, false imprisonment, and negligence. The second suit names Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot Good, as well as several federal officials, including White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. It alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights and an unconstitutional and excessive use of force. The lawsuits come days after Renee Good’s mother and brother, Donna and Brent Ganger, testified before Congress about her killing. “Our family has waited, our country has waited, and we will not wait any longer. The time is absolutely now for accountability for the deep damage done by ICE and others,” Brent Ganger said.

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